Man dies in house fire

GARDAI continue to investigate a fire in Lucan Village which led to the death of a man.

The man, in his 40s and originally from Poland, died following a fire in an apartment building.

Gardai and emergency services responded to the blaze at approximately 6am on Sunday.

It is understood that gardai do not suspect foul play and that a suspected electrical fault is believed to have caused the fire.

The fire took place in close proximity to accommodation that was being used to house Ukranian refugees.