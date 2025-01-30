Massive medal haul for BMA

The first official KBI (Kickboxing Ireland) affiliated tournament of the year kicked off on Sunday in the Tallaght Sports Complex, Tallaght.

The Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) hosted event was a huge success with participating clubs from all over Ireland converging into the small Tallaght sports complex.

The tournament was the first official KBI tournament of the season and with this, it brought hundreds of hungry fighters ready to shed off the Christmas cobwebs and test their skills after the festive period.

Local kickboxing clubs were on hand participating along with BMA Clondalkin who amounted to a massive medal haul of 6 golds, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals.

The 22 person fighting team consisted of kids, teens and adults which also saw the return to action from former national champion Ciara O’Brien along with club teammate Amanda Clancy.

The pair have begun their preparations to compete in the Senior national championships in the hope of gaining a place on the senior national team that will compete in Abu Dhabi towards the end of November.

Senior black belt student Ciara O’Brien, who is one of BMA Clondalkin’s first ever students that joined back in 2001, stopped competing around 2011 and returned to the competition circuit this year, still going strong by winning the ladies masters category in the PF-65 kg division.

Clancy who is now operating the BMA Southside kickboxing club in Harold’s Cross was also in top form by finishing in runner-up spot in the ladies masters PF +65kg category.

Brothers duo Matas and Denis Noreika helped top the rankings with 18 year-old Matas finishing in second place in the Men’s PF -80kg division and younger brother taking top spot in the boys novice PF Under 14 section.

Clondalkin’s elite siblings, the Derwin brothers were also on the podium with 13-year-old Roan Fitzpatrick Derwin finishing with two bronze medals while 17 year old Cayden Derwin in joint third place in his category.

The rest of the medal tally came from Donny Caren silver and bronze, Fionn Kelly double gold, Ben Reid silver and bronze, Michal Siry silver and bronze, Hannah Sammon silver and bronze, Gustas Gricius silver, Emilia Douglas bronze, Louse Shortt gold and bronze, Jonathan John bronze, Jamie Hawkins gold and bronze, Matthew Devlin silver, Benas Balciunas bronze, Luay Bel Maati double bronze and Sean Hawkins silver.

Harry Mannion and Noah Shiles were unlucky not to reach the medal stages this time round.

“This huge medal haul is a real testament to our very dedicated students as well as our fantastic coaching team who put a lot of time and effort in helping our members progress,” says head coach Ilija Salerno.