Woodies and Chadwicks had strong year
WOODIES DIY, Home and Business, enjoyed a strong end to the year with average revenue up 6.4 per cent helped by growth in both transaction and average transaction values.
It follows a decline in revenues for Grafton Group, in which Woodies are a subsidiary, who saw like-for-like revenues decline by 2.7 per cent last year.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
SME’s encouraged to sign up for free Amazon training programme in BaldonnellBusiness
SMALL and medium businesses are invited to attend a free training day in Baldonnell for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator programme.It will be...
Smurfit improve sustainability operations with paper pallet wrapBusiness
PACKAGING giant Smurfit Westrock has improved their sustainability operations with an innovative new paper pallet wrap.The Irish-headquartered company, whose Ballymount premises is...
Danish retailer to open new head office in Park WestBusiness
DANISH home furniture and sleeping retailer JYSK will open a new head office in Park West and add five new stores across...
New global head appointed by Uniphar Group in Citywest HQBusiness
UNIPHAR Group has announced the appointment of Isaac Batley as Global Head of Medical and Scientific Communications.With its global HQ in Citywest...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.