Woodies and Chadwicks had strong year
Woodies in Tallaght

Maurice GarveyJanuary 30, 2025 11:23 am

WOODIES DIY, Home and Business, enjoyed a strong end to the year with average revenue up 6.4 per cent helped by growth in both transaction and average transaction values.

It follows a decline in revenues for Grafton Group, in which Woodies are a subsidiary, who saw like-for-like revenues decline by 2.7 per cent last year.

