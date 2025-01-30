Search
New global head appointed by Uniphar Group in Citywest HQ
Isaac Batley is a CEO with over 35 years experience in healthcare

Maurice GarveyJanuary 30, 2025 11:21 am

UNIPHAR Group has announced the appointment of Isaac Batley as Global Head of Medical and Scientific Communications.

With its global HQ in Citywest Business Park, Bately will lead the growth of Uniphar’s medical communications capabilities.

