Civic Centre sensory room will cater for neurodivergent adults and children
Dolores Barr and Amanda Smith in the new sensory room

Maurice GarveyJanuary 30, 2025 11:11 am

A NEW sensory room opened in Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre this week.

Funded by Dublin City Council, the sensory room will be available to book by parents of neurodivergent children, teenagers and adults in the Dublin 10 area.

