Grant of €21 million for council to progress active travel facilities and school road safety

Echo StaffJanuary 30, 2025 11:07 am

South Dublin County Council received a €21.5 million grant from the National Transportation Authority (NTA) to progress with active travel facilities and road safety around schools.

The council will progress to construction, subject to contract, of four new schemes, including Grand Canal to Lucan Urban Greenway and sustainable travel paths on Whitehall Road, Templeville Road, Glendown Road and from Tallaght to Clondalkin.

