€250k upgrade to park opened
THE official opening of the €250,000 upgrade to Greentrees Park took place this week and will transform the public space.
Greentrees Park encompasses two green areas covering 13 acres in total and has undergone a phased upgrade over the past six months.
AUTHOREcho Staff
