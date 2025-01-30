€250k upgrade to park opened

Search
At the opening of the €250,000 upgrade investment to Greentrees Park

Echo StaffJanuary 30, 2025 11:01 am

THE official opening of the €250,000 upgrade to Greentrees Park took place this week and will transform the public space.

Greentrees Park encompasses two green areas covering 13 acres in total and has undergone a phased upgrade over the past six months.

