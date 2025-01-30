Water disruption is becoming a real possibility
The likelihood of significant water supply disruption in the Greater Dublin Area is becoming a real possibility, reported South Dublin County Council.
Water outages affected several estates in South and West Dublin at the beginning of the year, when freezing temperatures caused a number of water-main bursts and leaks which was “unprecedented” according to the Council.
AUTHOREcho Staff
