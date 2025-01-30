Search
Water disruption is becoming a real possibility

Echo StaffJanuary 30, 2025 10:50 am

The likelihood of significant water supply disruption in the Greater Dublin Area is becoming a real possibility, reported South Dublin County Council.

Water outages affected several estates in South and West Dublin at the beginning of the year, when freezing temperatures caused a number of water-main bursts and leaks which was “unprecedented” according to the Council.

