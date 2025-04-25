Search
Masterplan for Liffey Gaels still on track for access links
Liffey Gaels GAA Club look to the future

Masterplan for Liffey Gaels still on track for access links

Maurice GarveyApril 25, 2025 11:10 am

A MASTERPLAN for Liffey Gaels GAA Club has been looked at closely to establish access and connectivity links for future parks and transport projects.

Work started over four years ago between Dublin City Council and the Ballyfermot club, who were experiencing difficulties at the time.

Read More


Local history with Monica McGill: Discovering all the facts and fictions about our ancestors

Echo Rewind

Children are said to typically ask their parents or guardians “Where did I come from?”This question in adulthood takes on another meaning...

Speed signs indicating 30km limit to be installed on main roads

Ballyfermot

SPEED signs indicating 30km limit are to be erected on Cherry Orchard Avenue, and other main roads throughout the county in the...

Learning Neighbourhood is testament to community

Ballyfermot

THE area of Dublin 10 is now officially recognised by UNESCO Dublin Learning City as a learning neighbourhood.The initiative was launched this...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST