Medals galore for TMA

On Sunday, Tallaght Martial Arts (TMA) kicked off the competitive year in style, hosting the highly anticipated TMA New Year Open at the Tallaght Sports Complex.

With over 660 entries, the event was a massive success, featuring fighters from under-6 to senior levels battling it out from early morning until late in the evening.

The tournament welcomed a mix of novice competitors stepping onto the mat for their first taste of competition and seasoned fighters looking to start the year strong.

The atmosphere was electric, with family, friends, and martial arts enthusiasts filling the hall to bursting to support their teams.

TMA fighters put on an outstanding display of skill and determination, securing numerous medals across various age and skill categories.

Among the winners were gold medalists: Ann Marie O’Grady, Conor McClelland, Reece Doyle, Cillian McArdle, Ellen McCaughey x 3, Nathan Clarke, Georgia Clarke, Reece Doyle, Liam Feeney, Isabel Golding, Oisin O Oalaigh, Fergus Daly, Mason Ekwe Ellis, Riki Sebestyen, Erika Sebestyen, Chloe Kinsella and Eoin Finn; (silver medallists); Daire Ryan, Conor McClelland, Ann Marie O’Grady, Polly Jones, Jaiden Ferrer-Hoare, Cole Nicholson, Max Myers, Conor Doyle, Adam Myers, Isabel Golding, Leo Golding, Anna U Dhalaigh, Oisin O Oalaigh, Arian Ni Dhalaigh, Ruadh Billane and Max Byran May.

Shoutout to all those that entered and either took a big leap onto the mats for the first time or learned some fantastic new skills; Amy Comerford, Edward Comerford, Luke Daly, Ryan Doran, Nathan Farrell, Rhian Geraghty, Dara Kelly-Clarke, Filip Konkel, Mathew Meehan, Jamie Murray, Ryan Murray, Callum O’Connor, Lauren O’Keeffe, Kian O’Neill, Aranas Orlovas, Eidanas Orlovas, Gar Ryan, Ethan Travers, Debaprita Samanta, Craig Whelehan & Richard Zupko.

The event was a testament to the club’s dedication to developing talent at all levels.

Many first-time competitors showed great promise, while TMA’s experienced fighters continued to prove why they are among the best in Ireland.

With such a strong start to the year, Tallaght Martial Arts is already setting its sights on upcoming national and international competitions.