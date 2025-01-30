Leaders Loreto return to action after winter break

The EY Hockey League Division 1 is set to resume this Saturday, February 1, following the winter break with a crucial number of weeks ahead for the competing clubs.

Both the Women’s and Men’s competitions are poised for exceptionally exciting run ins with plenty still to play for as teams battle for league dominance, and jostle to secure a much-coveted top six finish in order to qualify for the EY Champions Trophy weekend.

In the Women’s competition, Loreto currently sit at the top of the table with a four-point cushion and a game in hand separating them from pursuing Railway Union.

The Dublin side look on course to secure the league for the second season in a row, having not suffered a single defeat so far this season.

However, a series of draws before Christmas allowed the sides below to gain crucial ground, meaning there will be no room for complacency.

Just behind them in second is Railway Union who endured a slow start to the campaign which they quickly rectified with a six-game unbeaten run which lifted them from seventh to second.

Defensive solidity has been key to Railway’s success, with the return of Roisin Upton and Sarah Hawkshaw to the side a crucial part of their resurgence.

The expected return of Katie Mullan to club action will add a crucial goalscoring edge that could well be a deciding factor on how close they run Loreto to the title.

In the Men’s EYHL, competition at the top of the table is exceptionally tight with Lisnagarvey, Three Rock Rovers, and Banbridge all within three points of each other.

Lisnagarvey have looked the business this year despite losing a number of senior players during the summer and being without Ireland International Matthew Nelson, brother Ben and teammate Andrew Williamson have taken up the scoring mantle and have made them the most potent side in front of goal so far.

Just a point behind them is Three Rock Rovers.

The Dublin side welcomed Luke Madeley back to their ranks after a spell at Gantoise.

The Irish International centre-back has played a pivotal role in helping to add defensive solidity in front of young keeper James Coffey, while also adding an additional goalscoring threat alongside fellow international Ben Johnson.