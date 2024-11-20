Search
Mural gives people creative alternative
November 20, 2024

Ronanstown Youth Service in collaboration with South Dublin County Council, South Dublin County Partnership and North Clondalkin Community Development Programme have engaged a group of local young people from the Balgaddy area to work on a community mural project over the Halloween mid-term school break.

Working with an established community artist the young people took part in a series of pre-development workshops to bring ideas to the table about what they would like to work on and how this would best reflect their area.

