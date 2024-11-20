Mural gives people creative alternative

Ronanstown Youth Service in collaboration with South Dublin County Council, South Dublin County Partnership and North Clondalkin Community Development Programme have engaged a group of local young people from the Balgaddy area to work on a community mural project over the Halloween mid-term school break.

Working with an established community artist the young people took part in a series of pre-development workshops to bring ideas to the table about what they would like to work on and how this would best reflect their area.