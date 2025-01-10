Search
National school named junior county winner of art competition
The Rathfarnham Parish National School braille poster

Maurice GarveyJanuary 10, 2025 9:39 am

RATHFARNHAM Parish National School was named junior county winner at national art competition, Someone Like Me.

The achievement secures them a place at the national awards ceremony to be held at Dublin City Hall on January 28, where they will join over 50 other schools to compete for the much sought-after national senior and junior titles.

Now in its ninth year, the Someone Like Me art competition, which is organised by the National Disability Authority, attracted 2,783 entries from national schools across the length and breadth of the country.

The competition was created as part of the National Disability Authority’s work to nurture more positive attitudes towards persons with disabilities.

Dr Aideen Hartney said that the number of entries this year is a tribute to the commitment of Ireland’s primary school teachers, who continue to play an important part helping to create an ever-more inclusive Ireland.

“This year’s competition is set against the backdrop of a new Autism Innovation Strategy and work ongoing to develop a new National Disability Strategy.

“These provide the building blocks for a more inclusive society, where disabled people have equality of opportunity when it comes to participating in cultural, social and economic life and where positive attitudes prevail,” said Dr Hartney.

The competition, which offers a range of prizes, including €500 each for the senior and junior winning schools, was open to all primary school pupils from junior infants to sixth class and more.

Entries ranged from posters and collages to large sculptural installations and videos.

