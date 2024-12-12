Nature on our doorsteps: Holly, noble of the forest

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the natural heritage around us and the beautiful biodiversity of the plants and creatures.

In prehistoric times, Holly was regarded by our early ancestors as one of the seven ‘noble trees’ of the woods.

Along with Oak, Hazel, Yew, Ash, Pine and Apple, these seven trees were highly prized for their value as food (nuts, acorns and apples), wood for building (yew and pine) or for weapons and tools (ash and holly).

In the ancient Celtic alphabet, Ogham, the symbol for Holly is represented as three horizontal strokes on the left face of a stone, and is referred to by the name ‘tinne’.

This word translates as ‘iron bar’, reflecting the very dense, strong nature of the wood from this small tree.

Holly, therefore, has been seen to represent strength and protection.

It was often grown along property boundaries, where its wood and its prickly leaves helped to provide protective barriers to keep cattle in and trespassers out.

Also, as Holly is an evergreen plant which remains green and glossy throughout the bleak mid-winter, it encouraged communities to remain strong and resilient throughout the hungry season.

Most grazing animals tend to avoid eating the tough prickly leaves of Holly, particularly when there is plenty of other food available.

Leaves towards the top of the bush, however, are further away from the efforts of grazing animals, so the plant saves energy by not making these leaves tough and prickly.

In the past, the branches at the top of the tree were often cut in mid-winter and fed to cattle and sheep.

In Irish mythological tales, Holly is associated with Na Fianna and with the pagan God Lugh, when it was used to make spears, javelins, darts, and poles for chariots.

In ancient Ireland, Holly would have been associated more with the harvest feast of Lugh, or Lughnasa, which occurs on August 1.

This was the seasonal time for competitive chariot races. Today, however, Holly is most associated with mid-winter and Christmas.