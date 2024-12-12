Search
Live crib promises to be ‘uplifting and entertaining

Ryan ButlerDecember 12, 2024 11:37 am

“There is nothing like it!” exclaims producer Brian Ó Gaibhin about his latest venture.

Following on the wonderful success of Ireland’s only living crib, ‘Beithlin Beo,’ Aisteoirí Chrónáin, with support from Tower Credit Union, Newlands Garden Centre, South Dublin County Council, South Dublin Chamber of Commerce, and Foras na Gaeilge, proudly present ‘A Beithlin Beo – Live Crib’ on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, in the Ionad Cultúir – Irish Cultural Centre, Clondalkin.

