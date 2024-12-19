New sports pavilion plans in Tymon Park are approved

A new sports pavilion has been approved for Tymon Park

Plans for a new sports pavilion at Tymon Park South were welcomed by South Dublin councillors at December’s County Council meeting.

It will be a one-storey pavilion building with two separate team changing rooms and WC areas, two storage areas, and a plant room.

Ancillary landscaping works will be done in the area adjacent to the new building, and CCTV will be installed.

The building is part of a wider SDCC proposal to build 10 sports pavilions for clubs across the county.

Tymon Park South was the last one to receive approval after Kilnamanagh open space, Sean Walsh Park, Kiltipper Park, Willsbrook Park, Arthur Griffith Valley Park, Corkagh Park, Griffeen Valley Park, Dodder Valley Mount Carmel, and Collinstown Park.

Five submissions were received during the public consultations for Tymon Park South, with concerns regarding the proposal location, potential block of the park views within the car park, and environmental impact.

“The location was screened for environmental impact and represents the optimal position for the proposal,” said Teresa Walsh, Director of Environment, Water and Climate Change with SDCC while presenting the Part8.

“I’m delighted, it’s badly needed,” said Tallaght councillor Mick Duff (Ind) who thanked SDCC for listening to the concerns raised over anti-social behaviour in Tymon Park South’s pitches and restricting vehicle access.

“This is a further enhancement to Tymon Park South,” he added.

“People were changing and undressing in the field, now we are offering them the proper facilities they should have.”

“I wouldn’t particularly look at the view from a car park,” said Rathfarnham/ Templeogue councillor Pamela Kearns (LAB) in relation to the public consultation’s concerns.

“But I know that girls changing at the edge of the pitch, they like their privacy.”

Funding close to €10m is required for the 10 pavilions, and SDCC previously said they hope to have them all completed in 2025.

Close to €2m was secured in Sports Capital Grants, and another €2m came from SDCC’s 2024-2026 Capital Programme.

Ms Walsh said SDCC will come back to elected members with the Tymon Park South project costs after the start of the tendering process.