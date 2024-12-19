Women supported at new entrepreneur programme

WOMEN are encouraged to apply for an entrepreneurship programme at TU Dublin.

TrailblazHER at TU Dublin announced the launch of its First Steps Programme – a free, community-based programme supporting women in the Dublin region to explore entrepreneurship as a career pathway and if right for them, to start their own business.

The programme provides step-by-step guidance on how to start a business from scratch.

Participation is free for all attendees and the programme would particularly like to engage with women who have limited means, have no previous experience in business or are considering a change from their current position into entrepreneurship.

The First Steps Programme is a free community-based initiative delivered by TrailblazHER at TU Dublin that will launch in January 2025.

A key objective of the programme is to signpost and connect participants with the broad range of supports available to them.

The programme comprises two-steps:

Step 1 will host in-person information sessions from January 27-30, 2025, at four locations across Dublin, including South Dublin and Dublin City (venues tbc).

This is an introduction to entrepreneurship, so attendees can decide whether Step 2 is for them.

Step 2 is an in-depth programme consisting of six half-day workshops open to 20 applicants, starting February 10, at TU Dublin’s Aungier Street campus.

The workshops walk participants through each stage of business development including idea generation, testing and validation, planning and living as an entrepreneur.

Participants will have access to mentors, relatable role models, co-working spaces and the support of the TU Dublin Enterprise team.

Find out more details at TUDublin.