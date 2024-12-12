Search
November Sports Star of the Month: Adam Olaniyan
Adam Olaniyan receives the Active South Dublin Sports Star of the Month for November from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, William O’Connor, News Editor, The Echo and Michael McDonagh, HR Manager, Tallaght Cross Hotel Plaza Hotel

Echo StaffDecember 12, 2024 4:26 pm

WATCH: 

ADAM Olaniyan became World Youth Superheavyweight Champion at the championships in Montenegro.

The Jobstown Boxer became the first Irishman to hold any medals at both World and European Championships after he won gold in the latter earlier this year, an unprecedented achievement in the context of the history of Irish boxing.

In Montenegro, Adam overcame the challenges of competitors from Iraq, Hungary and Mexico before being crowned this years champion.

“I’m absolutely over the moon to win the gold medal at the World Youth Championships,” said Adam.

“It’s very rewarding for all the hard work that I have put in this year since the Europeans back in April. I just went straight back into the gym and I kept going.

“My coaches at Jobstown Boxing Club, they have put in so much work. I would not have been able to win it without them. They have worked so hard getting me to the finals and I’m delighted for them also,” added Adam.

A student at TUD Dublin, Adam is taking a well-earned break and has plenty to look forward to next year.

