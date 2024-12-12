November Sports Team of the Month: Shamrock Rovers U17 women’s team

Shamrock Rovers U17 players Kayla Maguire, Robyn Gleeson, Keelin Comiskey from Thos McDermott, Head of Active South Dublin, David Kennedy, editor, The Echo and Michael McDonagh, HR Manager, Tallaght Cross Hotel Plaza Hotel

SHAMROCK Rovers U17s women’s team clinched the League of Ireland title and Cup double.

The Tallaght side have enjoyed a superb season on both the league and cup fronts in what was the clubs first titles secured at this level.

In the league, they won 11 matches out of 13 in the elite phase, to see off closest rivals Waterford by five points.

In the Cup final, Rovers overcame the challenge of Athlone Town 5-1.

The team have Laura Fanning, Ella Kelly and Hannah Butler who are in the Ireland U17s international squad while Keelin Comiskey, Mia Murtagh, Kassie McLaughlin and Sophie Byrne are members of the U16 Ireland squad.

“We are delighted to win the league and the cup,” said Shamrock Rovers U17 captain Robyn Gleeson.

“It’s great to be part of a fantastic team and win a first title for the club at U17 level.

“We are looking forward to next season and hopefully defend the title”.