Only 25 per cent of councillors volunteered to attend the council-funded training on Domestic Violence

Only 10 out of 40 South Dublin councillors attended a council-funded training on Domestic Violence, sparking disappointment among elected members.

“I thank the council for their support when I asked to use part of the Budget for this, and it was fantastic to see 52 frontline staff attending,” said Tallaght South councillor Louise Dunne (SF) at the council meeting on Monday, November 11.

“I’m very disappointed that only ten elected members attended it, considering how big of an issue it is in the country,” she added.

Cllr Dunne called for a Domestic Violence and Awareness Training earlier this year and said she was happy to see three male councillors attending.

“It was very good and informative. If the training is to go ahead again, I think all the elected members should attend it.

“When a victim contacts us, which happens quite a lot, we need to be able to properly advise them, give them the information they need, and direct them to the available service.

“Even though I’m disappointed, I hope it was just due to people’s schedules and busy lives, and that they couldn’t attend this time around, but hopefully in the future, they will.”

According to SDCC Manager Colm Ward, 25 per cent of councillors turning up at the training was “really good” considering their busy schedules.

“We’ll look into it again if we need to,” he said.

The training raised awareness on how domestic violence services are increasingly needed .

Clondalkin councillor Francis Timmons (Lab), one of the three male councillors who attended, was disappointed to learn that 56 people had to be turned away by Saoirse Domestic Violence Services due to a lack of resources and accommodation.

“We need to give these people a place to go,” he said at the council meeting.

“There is a challenge with the progression from domestic violence refuges to permanent accommodation,” responded Mr Ward.

“We work with all agencies to try and progress on that path while there are transitional housing options as well.”