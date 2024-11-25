Woman threatened with hammer after house burglary

A MAN has been arrested by gardai investigating an aggravated burglary in Ballyfermot in the early hours of this morning.

A woman aged in her 60s was assaulted during the frightening incident after she was threatened with a hammer around 2am.

Following a struggle, the woman freed herself and sought garda assistance who responded quickly and arrested a man at the scene.

A garda statement issued today said: “Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to the investigation of an aggravated burglary that occurred at a residence in Ballyfermot Parade, Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 in the early hours of this morning Monday 25th November, 2024.

“At approximately 2am this morning a woman, aged in her 60s was assaulted during an aggravated burglary when one man entered her home and threatened her with a hammer.

‘A struggle ensued and the woman managed to free herself onto the street and seek Garda assistance.

“Gardaí immediately responded to the incident and a man, aged in his 30s was arrested at the scene. A sum of money, house keys and car keys were recovered.

“The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in West Dublin”.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.