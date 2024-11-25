Gardai appeal for help to find Eoghan (12) from Tallaght

Eoghan O'Reilly is missing from Tallaght since Sunday evening. Photo An Garda Siochana

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Eoghan O’Reilly who is missing from the Springfield area of Tallaght since Sunday evening.

Eoghan is described as being approximately 5 feet in height with a slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Eoghan was wearing red and black Montirex tracksuit and a back jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone with any information on Eoghan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.