Over 150 Santa cyclists brave the wintry conditions for charity

OVER 150 cyclists braved the conditions on Sunday for the annual Laurels Crew Santa cycle.

This was the 10-year anniversary of the event, created by Damien Long and Denis McCarthy in 2015

The crew’s chosen charity partner this year is Ronald McDonald House and although the final total is yet to be added up, the Santa cycle has raised over €5,000.

Derek Cummins, a Laurels Cycle Crew volunteer said the camaraderie created by all involved helped to make it a memorable day.

“There were 155 plus cyclists taking part.

The weather was terrible when we started out at 4pm from the Laurels pub in Clondalkin village, but people just got on with it. By the time we got to Phoenix Park, it calmed down a bit.

“We had the bus with us, music, motorbikes and support from garda motorbikes, people were feeling really great.

“The craic was superb. We got through town easily and back to the Laurels in Clondalkin Village, all in all a two-hour trip.”

On their return to Clondalkin village, the crew were welcomed by family and friends, then headed into the warmth of the pub for some mince pies and a few tipples.

“I have to say the how fantastic the local choir are when we arrive back in Clondalkin Village.

‘We want to also thank the Order of Malta, all the volunteers, motorbikes, and gardai for their support in making it a great day, and it is all for a good cause with all proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House

“We will certainly do it again next year, and as Damian said on the day, we are just so

proud of the effort everybody put into it,” said Derek.