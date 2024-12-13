GAA Club to plant 2,000 native mini forest trees on grounds

Lucan Sarsfields, in collaboration with the 100 Million Trees Project, make a significant step towards environmental sustainability and community engagement with the GAA Club becoming stewards of the largest mini forest on any sporting site in Dublin community club grounds.

David Mulcahy, co-founder of 100 Million Trees Project, and proud sponsor of this initiative, in conjunction with AIB, said: “At the heart of this initiative lies a shared commitment to the environment and the community, as 2,000 native Irish mini forest trees are set to be planted, transforming a designated area along the Grand Canal in Lucan into a thriving ecosystem.”

“We are thrilled to partner with the powerful 100 Million Trees Project for this fantastic intervention,” said Abby Shiels, Dublin Ladies Gaelic Football Goalkeeper.

“By combining our efforts to plant native Irish trees, we aim to create a lasting impact on the local environment and inspire others to take action for a greener and more sustainable future.”

David Mulcahy added: “The project aims not only to contribute to Ireland’s ambitious afforestation goals but also to foster a sense of community pride and environmental stewardship.”

Linda Bermingham, AIB Branch Manager in Lucan, commented, “As part of our commitment to supporting sustainable communities, AIB has a long-standing relationship with Lucan Sarsfields GAA Club, and we are delighted to support this community initiative. Our team is proud to be involved in the planting of a 2,000 native-variety mini forest at the GAA Club grounds.

“With 170 branches embedded in communities across the country, AIB has a central role to play in supporting our 3.3 million customers and positively contributing to the communities we operate in.”

This event is a testament to the collective power of public-private partnerships, showcasing how organisations with a shared vision can come together to make a lasting impact. The collaboration between the 100 Million Trees Project, Lucan Sarsfields GAA Club and AIB exemplifies the strength of unity in tackling environmental challenges.