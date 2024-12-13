Demolition of Silver Granite for 43 apartments and a gastro pub

PLANS to demolish the Silver Granite Pub in Palmerstown to make way for a five-storey mixed-use development, including 43 apartments, has been approved by South Dublin County Council.

Applicant Hollyville Investments Ltd plans include the demolition of the existing building on site and the construction of a five-storey over partial basement, with mixed-use development comprising a gastro pub/ restaurant, two retail units, associated bin stores, bike stores, one ESB sub-station, all at ground-floor level and a small plant room.