Only 4 people can say they played pro soccer for Rovers and Chelsea
Just four people worldwide can say they played professional football for Shamrock Rovers and Chelsea.
John Coady is one of them.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Fun and friendship at the Fettercairn Tea PartyTallaght
Over 120 senior citizens rediscovered fun and friendships at the Fettercairn Community Health’s Tea Party.On Wednesday, November 20, a heartwarming atmosphere with...
House in Tallaght on rental market at €3,400 per monthTallaght
A HOUSE in Tallaght on the rental market is available for €3,400 per month.The four-bed property in Millbrook Lawns is recently refurbished,...
Blockage in drainage pipe near Alderpark being investigatedTallaght
South Dublin County Council’s Road Maintenance team is investigating a blockage on a surface-water drainage pipe at Alderpark, near Tallaght village.On Monday,...
Accused threatened to kill former girlfriend and intimidated person assisting Gardai in investigationTallaght
A Dublin man assaulted a former girlfriend before threatening to kill her and attempting to intimidate her into withdrawing her garda complaint,...
AUTHORJames Ffrench
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.