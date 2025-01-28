Search
Over 6,000 homes without power

Over 6,000 homes without power

William O ConnorJanuary 28, 2025 6:43 pm

THERE are over 6,000 houses in Tallaght without power this evening.

According to ESB Networks, there is 5,835 customers in the Old Bawn area affected by the outage since 5.26pm which is expected back this evening at 8.30pm.

There are also 235 homes around the Seskin View Road area without power and 144 houses in Mountain Park area.

The Whitestown Road area is without power while there is no power in over 382 homes in the Hunterswood area in Ballycullen area.

“We apologise for the loss of supply”, a message on ESB Networks said.

“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible”.

According to the site, some homes will be without power until Friday.

