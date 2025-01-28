Over €9m allocated for 2025 road works and maintenance
Over €9 million was allocated by South Dublin County Council for road works and maintenance in 2025.
The greater part of the budget will be used for footpath repairs and improvements (€3.65m) and road resurfacing (€3.4m).
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
