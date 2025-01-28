Search
Over €9m allocated for 2025 road works and maintenance

Over €9m allocated for 2025 road works and maintenance

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 28, 2025 12:25 pm

Over €9 million was allocated by South Dublin County Council for road works and maintenance in 2025.

The greater part of the budget will be used for footpath repairs and improvements (€3.65m) and road resurfacing (€3.4m).

