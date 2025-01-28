Search
Danish retailer to open new head office in Park West
Echo StaffJanuary 28, 2025 12:11 pm

DANISH home furniture and sleeping retailer JYSK will open a new head office in Park West and add five new stores across Ireland.

The expansion follows a “record-breaking last quarter of 2024” for the brand in Ireland.

The new HQ in Park West Business Park is set to open this month and the addition of five new stores in Ireland will increase the company’s employment to almost 350 staff.

In November 2024, JYSK announced a turnover of €120m up 13.6 per cent on the previous year for IRE and UK for 2023 / 2024, and JYSK has achieved double digit growth in sales and customer numbers in quarter one compared to last year.

The new head office in Park West Business Park has seen an investment of €250,000, and it will house up to 50 JYSK head office employees across all departments.

This is a separate office space to the 8,000 sq. ft JYSK dark store, which opened in November to significantly help reduce the delivery times to customers to between 2 – 8 days, and this year, the retailer says delivery times will be improved even further.

This is the second head office move by JYSK since it launched in Ireland to keep up with the company’s growth in this market.

Country Director for JYSK UK & IRE, Roni Tuominen, said: “It has been a very successful start to the year for JYSK in Ireland with the opening of our new head office, which now aligns with the JYSK office concept across Europe.

The new head office includes JYSK desks and chairs taken from our retail assortment including ergonomic height adjustable desks to make the space as productive as possible.

JYSK’s success in Ireland stems from our blend of Scandinavian design, competitive pricing, and our deep understanding of what the Irish customer wants ultimately creating a trusted brand that helps transform houses into homes.”

