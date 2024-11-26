Permanent TSB in Lucan village on the market for €1,275,000

THE Permanent TSB Branch property on Main Street in Lucan village is on the market for €1,275,000.

The property features a modern two-storey, purpose-built retail bank located in a high-profile location in the heart of Lucan village.

The property is let in its entirety to Permanent TSB on a 35-year FRI lease from 1996 with an expiry in March 2031 with the current passing rent at €120,000 per annum.

The property spans approximately 2,540 sq ft and it includes seven surface parking spaces, with additional parking available at lower ground level.

The ground floor offers a contemporary banking hall, with back-office facilities and strong rooms.

The first floor houses ancillary offices, a canteen, and storage areas, providing a functional layout ideal for banking operations.