Virtual theme park over 3,000 attend Tallaween

Tallaween saw over 3,000 attend the activities

Ryan ButlerNovember 26, 2024 1:12 pm

MULTI-media Halloween spectacle Tallaween exceeded expectations according to South Dublin County Council as 3,000 attended between October 19 and October 31.

Taking place between Tallaght library and Parthalán Place outside the Civic Theatre, Tallaween was designed as a virtual theme park where characters from horror novels were brought to life by AI technologies and augmented reality.

“With its unique blend of art, technology and thrilling entertainment, it was a major highlight,” said County Librarian Paul Fusco.

While 2,500 “active audience members” enjoyed the spectacle, hundreds downloaded the Tallaween augmented reality game on their phone.

The game will continue to be available all-year long at Parthalán Palace and is accessible to download on major app stores.

“South Dublin County Council envisions Tallaween growing into a central feature of a larger, county-wide Halloween festival in future years,” said Mr Fusco.

“This expanded celebration aims to bring together citizens of all ages for a safe, exciting alternative to traditional bonfires and fireworks, offering community-centred entertainment and family-friendly activities.”

