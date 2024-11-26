Search
Lucy Nugent appointed new chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland
Lucy Nugent was praised by the Tallaght University Board

Alessia MicalizziNovember 26, 2024 6:23 pm

Tallaght University Hospital outgoing CEO Lucy Nugent was appointed as the new chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland.

The appointment was announced today, in the lead-up to the opening of the new National Children’s Hospital in June 2025.

