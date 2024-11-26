Lucy Nugent appointed new chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland
Tallaght University Hospital outgoing CEO Lucy Nugent was appointed as the new chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland.
The appointment was announced today, in the lead-up to the opening of the new National Children’s Hospital in June 2025.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
