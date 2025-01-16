Permission granted for a new primary school in Rathcoole
PLANS by the Dept Education for a new primary school campus in Rathcoole has been granted permission by South Dublin County Council.
The new primary school containing 20 classrooms and a three-story development, is for Rathcoole Educate Together NS, who currently operate in temporary accommodation.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
