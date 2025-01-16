Search
Permission granted for a new primary school in Rathcoole
The site of the school in Rathcoole

Permission granted for a new primary school in Rathcoole

Maurice GarveyJanuary 16, 2025 11:44 am

PLANS by the Dept Education for a new primary school campus in Rathcoole has been granted permission by South Dublin County Council.

The new primary school containing 20 classrooms and a three-story development, is for Rathcoole Educate Together NS, who currently operate in temporary accommodation.

Read More


Growing issues with ‘laughing gas’ containers found in parks

News

Twelve ‘laughing gas’ canisters were collected in Hermitage Park, Lucan, as the local Tidy Towns talk about “a growing issue” in the...

Traffic plan at €890,000 can make Brittas safer

News

AN €890,000 plan to make driving through Brittas village safer was proposed by South Dublin County Council to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).TII...

Letter issued to owner of a derelict site on Rathcoole’s Main Street

Property

South Dublin County Council issued a letter to the owner of a derelict property on Rathcoole’s Main Street after the hoarding put...

Boomers pub aparthotel plans sent for appeal to Bord Pleanála

News

AN appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against a decision by South Dublin County Council to refuse permission for an...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST