Philip is deemed a cut above the rest with award

Mary-Liz Trant (Director of National Apprenticeship Office), Philip McDonagh Lambe (Apprentice of the Year in Hairdressing), and Barry Comerford, from National Apprenticeship Alliance

A Terenure man was awarded “Apprentice of the Year” in Hairdressing at the National Apprentice Awards 2024.

Philip McDonagh Lambe proudly collected the award on Wednesday, October 23, at the Mansion House in Dublin.

He topped his category after beating “tough competition and exceptional talent.”

“It has been an amazing experience,” said Mr McDonagh Lambe, who trained as a hairdresser at Ciaran Nevin Hair Salon in Terenure.

“A big thank you to the team at Ciaran Nevin Hair Salon for their kind support and helping me to be the best I can be as I progress in my career.”

Coordinated by the National Apprenticeship Office, the #GenerationApprenticeship Apprentice of the Year Awards aim at celebrating apprentice talent across the country.

Apprentices were nominated by their employer or training provider and judged on their outstanding skills and qualities in leadership, teamwork, creativity and problem-solving.

Currently, over 70 Generation Apprenticeship training programmes are active in Ireland, with 28,400 apprentices training nationwide.

Combining learning in a training centre with learning in the workplace, apprenticeships now offer qualifications from a NFQ level 5 certificate to a Level 10 PhD.

The Apprentice of the Year Awards 2024 saw a record of 400 nominations this year, doubling the numbers of the two previous celebrations.

Seventeen apprentices made it to the finals in 13 categories, including Auctioneering, Plumbing, Engineering, Laboratory Technician, Scaffolding, Electrical, Manufacturing, Insurance, Commis Chef, Software Development and Logistics, Mechanics and Retail Supervision.

“We wish the warmest congratulations to Philip McDonagh Lambe on winning a top award in the Apprentice of the Year 2024,” said Director of the National Apprenticeship Office Mary-Liz Trant.

“Apprentices are at the heart of Ireland’s skilled workforce, with remarkable attributes of leadership, teamwork, creativity and problem-solving.

“These awards not only celebrate the nominees, but also the power and impact of apprenticeship as a mode of learning and career development for people of all ages and backgrounds.”