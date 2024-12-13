Robbie is boxing clever with training programme

A BOXING coach has developed a simulated training programme which he believes can reduce the need for traditional sparring by “up to 50 per cent without compromising performance.”

Robbie Murray, St Matthews boxing manager in Ballyfermot, and a former undefeated Irish professional champion, says his new training initiative is already producing results.

Last month, Murray received his Master’s in Sports Science Performance Analysis, in Croke Park stadium, awarded by Portobello Institute on behalf of Liverpool John Moores University.

His research, involving members from various Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA ) clubs, culminated in a tournament at St Matthew’s, officiated by IABA referees.

“The programme’s impact was further proven when two boxers from my study triumphed at the Emerald Box Cup in Tallaght, in a higher-level boxing category, a clear indicator of the programme’s ability to accelerate skill development.”

“This innovative programme analyses movement patterns and fighting styles, while including technology to create realistic fight replication,” said Murray.

As an experienced fighter, Robbie is acutely aware of its risks.

This motivated him to create a programme that he believes can reduce the need for traditional sparring without impacting performance.

“I am passionate about helping boxers reach their full potential and actively seeking both female and male volunteer coaches to help deliver it at St Matthew’s Boxing Club,” said Robbie.

“I also developed a web app, which provides a complete learning pathway for boxers of all levels with over 150 videos, audio workouts, and simulated training drills. This resource is available to everyone, completely free of charge.”

Murray credits boxing for his health, overcoming severe childhood asthma by developing his lung capacity through the sport.