Corkagh Park sees 500 people taking part in the Relay for Life fundraiser
Alessia MicalizziDecember 13, 2024 9:45 am

Five hundred people took part in the Relay for Life’s Santa Dash fundraiser run for cancer research and care in Corkagh Park.

On Sunday, December 1, starting at 12 noon, the Clondalkin community, joined by members of running clubs from all over Dublin, filled Corkagh Park with a great atmosphere.

“The weather was on our side, and it was great to see so many coming together in the fight against cancer,” said one of the founders of Relay for Life South County Dublin, Caroline Corcoran.

“There was a smile on everyone’s face.”

At the start of Relay for Life in Corkagh Park

The 5km run along the park took the more trained runners about 20 minutes and the walkers and amateur runners up to an hour.

The revenue, still being counted, will fund four different projects initiated by the Irish Cancer Society – night nurses, volunteer drivers, research and a free helpline number.

As the last participants crossed the finish lane, Christmas-themed costumes and music entertainment contributed to a fun community afternoon.

Relay for Life South County Dublin then received sponsorship from various local groups.

Smiles all round at the Santa Dash Relay for Life

Runners from North Clondalkin Running Club, Clondalkin flyers, Liberties Running Club and Cherry Orchard Running Club took part in the event.

Besides fundraising and celebrating cancer survivors, the run “is a great way to remember the people we lost to cancer,” added Caroline.

“I’d like to praise North Clondalkin Running Club, as it was their committee who put a lot of work in setting up the event.”

