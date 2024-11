Philip and Gemma Carr, Catherine Moran, Gerry Banks, Val Kelly and Seán McNamara with their awards at Round Tower Gala Night

ROUND Tower GAA Club in Clondalkin celebrated 140 years since its founding on Friday night in an event at the Red Cow Moran Hotel.

RTÉ sports presenter Marty Morrisey was MC on the night, with President of the GAA Jarlath Burns also in attendance.