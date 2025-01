THE current model for the Round Tower Visitor Centre in Clondalkin has “failed” and needs to be re-examined according to Cllr William Carey (SF).

Residents were shocked at the sudden closure of the café and visitor centre in the heart of Clondalkin Village two weeks before Christmas.

