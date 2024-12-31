Closure of Round Tower Visitor Centre may result in twelve people losing their jobs
Twelve people could lose their jobs as South Dublin County Council announced the closure of Clondalkin Round Tower Visitor Centre “until further notice”,.
A statement issued last Thursday, December 12, caused “shock” and “dismay” among residents and local elected members.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
