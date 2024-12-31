Search
Closure of Round Tower Visitor Centre may result in twelve people losing their jobs
Round Towers Visitor Centre

Closure of Round Tower Visitor Centre may result in twelve people losing their jobs

Alessia MicalizziDecember 31, 2024 12:39 pm

Twelve people could lose their jobs as South Dublin County Council announced the closure of Clondalkin Round Tower Visitor Centre “until further notice”,.

A statement issued last Thursday, December 12, caused “shock” and “dismay” among residents and local elected members.

Read More


More than 1,000 toys sent from Carlow benefactors to Tallaght

News

Over 1,000 toys arrived in Tallaght from Carlow to be donated to families in need ahead of Christmas.A connection which came to...

€150,000 to change road sign spelling

News

Changing road signs spelling from “Palmerston” to “Palmerstown” would cost over €150,000 according to Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).An issue that has been...

Ronanstown Youth Service recognises young achievements

Clondalkin

Crosscare Ronanstown Youth Service held their first annual achievement awards in North Clondalkin on Monday.There was a huge attendance of young people,...

Cycle Scheme sparks residential frustration

News

South Dublin County Council was asked to inform the public more effectively on the Tallaght to Clondalkin Cycle Scheme as frustration sparked...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST