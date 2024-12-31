Search
Woman dies following house fire in Ballycullen
Dublin Fire Brigade attended the house fire in Ballycullen. File photo

William O ConnorDecember 31, 2024 6:24 pm

A woman in her 40s has tragically died following a house fire in Ballycullen on Monday evening.

Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene of the fire at Hunters Lane just after 10pm.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A garda statement released to The Echo on Tuesday evening said: “Gardaí and emergency services responded to a house fire at Hunters Lane, Ballycullen, Dublin 24, shortly after 10pm on Monday, December 30th, 2024.

“The sole occupant of the residence, a woman in her 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The Dublin City Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

“Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of this tragic incident.

“A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the next of kin”.

