Jobstown Park €2.5 million upgrade opened
THE official opening of the Jobstown Park €2.5 million upgrade took place recently.
Once a 29-acre greenfield site, Jobstown Park has been transformed into a welcoming, secure, and thriving neighbourhood park designed to meet the growing needs of the community.
AUTHOREcho Staff
