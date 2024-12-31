Search
Jobstown Park €2.5 million upgrade opened
At the opening of Jobstown Park this week. Photos by Ben Ryan

Echo StaffDecember 31, 2024 11:39 am

THE official opening of the Jobstown Park €2.5 million upgrade took place recently.

Once a 29-acre greenfield site, Jobstown Park has been transformed into a welcoming, secure, and thriving neighbourhood park designed to meet the growing needs of the community.

