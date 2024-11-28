Rovers are back in European action against Rapid Vienna

SHAMROCK Rovers play their fourth fixture in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday as they travel to the Austrian capital to face Rapid Vienna.

The Austrians will provide as tough a test the hoops have faced thus far in Europe, with their opponents three from three in their Conference League campaign while sitting second in the Austrian Bundesliga.

With the rest of League of Ireland clubs in their off-season slumber, Rovers faced Helsinki in a double header last week as preparation for the fixture, with the hoops suffering a 2-0 defeat in the first of the two games.

A rare mistake from Leon Pohls gifted Kai Meriluoto the opener and HJK sealed the win with 20 minutes to go as Anthony Olusanya finished off a Meriluoto cross after a good move from the Finnish champions.

Aaron McEneff will be a doubt for Thursday, after he pulled up clutching his hamstring and was subsequently taken off mid-way through the second half.

Rovers sit seventh in the Conference League table on seven points, a tally which should see them through to the play off round regardless of their final results, but a draw in any of their final three games will 100% guarantee progression.