Secrets to take control of your business, brain and body

Peter Connolly, LEO, Feebee Foran from Forager, Gary Fox from The Entrepreneur Experiment Podcast, Garret Fitzgerald and Sofie Rooney from Chimac, Sandra Hickey and Tom Rooney, LEO.

The Local Enterprise Office South Dublin hosted their annual Christmas Client lunch in The Address Hotel, Citywest recently.

Guest speaker Gary Fox from the Entrepreneur Experiment discussed the secrets and systems that world-class founders use to master their business, brain and body.

Gary then interviewed LEO Clients Sofie and Garret from Chimac and Feebee Foran from Forager to talk about their journey in creating their businesses. Chimac produces a range of three Korean-inspired sauces under the brand name “Chimac”.

The sauces are sold in flat 350ml “shoulder-style” glass bottles and 150ml sachets.

The sauces blend Korean and Irish ingredients to create flavours that are unique yet deliciously familiar for a European palate and are currently sold in over 250 retailers in Ireland and Northern Ireland – predominantly independently owned grocers/premium retailers/butchers.

They have also started to sell into foreign markets including UK and US. The Chimac brand is known originally from their restaurant in Dublin city centre.

Feebee Foran creates natural skincare products that cater for an array of ailments, using the goodness of hand-foraged wild Irish weeds, poured in small batches, using well-known plants like the humble Daisy.

Feebee’s products are available via her website forager.ie and also in over 30 stores nationwide, inc Meadows & Byrne and Kilkenny Design.

Feebee has commenced exporting to the US, with 3 stockists to date. She also offers walking tours, teaching people how to introduce nature into their lives in a meaningful way.

Education is a huge part of what she does and she shares her knowledge via a regular foraging slot on Ireland AM.

Feebee regularly gives corporate talks and tours to help people, their teams and social clubs connect with nature on a personal level, while learning to respect our biodiversity.

The event was well attended by LEO clients and business founders.

The interviews were followed by a Q & A session and lots of networking and some spot prizes from LEO clients were also on offer at the event.