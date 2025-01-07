Search
Operator needed for café and community space in Tymon

Echo StaffJanuary 7, 2025 12:23 pm

An operator is being sought to manage a new-build, Intergenerational Centre with a distinctive architectural design and floorspace of approximately 157m2.

South Dublin County Council is commencing a tender process for the position.

This new development is situated in Tymon Park facing onto the Wellington Lane car park.

The selected operator will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the community space and café, providing an excellent opportunity in a high-profile area of Tymon Park.

The new development sits adjacent to the existing entrance and car park and will consist of: A multi-functional, intergenerational Community Space; Café & Associated Kitchen, WCs, Storage and Services. Terrace for outdoor seating is also included, overlooking the park.

South Dublin will welcome applications from established coffee shop operators and those who share a vision to revitalise the area and those who express an interest in managing the events space.

With planning permission in place, construction for this new development is underway and due to complete early 2025 and South Dublin County Council are welcoming expressions of interest through a public procurement process for an operator for the new Intergenerational Centre.

Registration must be made through the OGP’s E-tender system.

If this is your first time using the platform there is a video to help with the registration and can be found on the walkthrough section.

