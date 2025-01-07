Search
Really moving event at opening of ASD class
Aoife,Tomasz and Lily

Really moving event at opening of ASD class

Alessia MicalizziJanuary 7, 2025 12:15 pm

The opening of a new class for children with special needs in Scoil Áine, Clondalkin, left “very few dry eyes,” according to principal Marie Beattie.

On Thursday, ASD class Rang Réalta welcomed six pupils with special needs after being refurbished and extended.

