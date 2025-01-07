Tallaght Hospital has highest patient positivity response

The results of the 2024 National Inpatient Experience Survey have been published, capturing the experiences of patients in public acute hospitals across Ireland.

This year, over 12,000 patients participated in the survey, providing feedback on their care experiences in Irish hospitals during the month of May.

The survey revealed that the majority of respondents (83 per cent) had a good or very good experience overall experience of care.

The care experience at the Tallaght University Hospital rated positively, with 53 per cent of patients describing it as “very good” and 30 per cent as “good.”

The detailed survey consisted of 52 questions, covering experiences from admission through to discharge during their recent stay in a hospital in order to find out what was working well, and where improvements could be made.

Compared to the 2022 survey findings, the 2024 results indicate an improvement in patients’ overall care experience ratings, particularly in the areas of hospital admissions and discharges, with discharges having consistently received the lowest scores in previous surveys.

In all areas of this year’s survey the Tallaght University Hospital scored above or similar to the national average for all survey questions.

This included how the Hospital and its staff dealt with admissions, and also in terms of how medical staff diagnosed, treated and cared for patients during their hospital stay.

Kate Killeen White, Regional Executive Officer, Dublin Midlands said; “The 2024 results highlight that Tallaght University Hospital is delivering the highest levels of positive patient experience. Across all hospitals surveyed, there was consistent recognition of the care and compassion demonstrated by staff throughout our facilities.

“I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to all staff for their dedication to providing high-quality healthcare and for their continued efforts on quality improvement initiatives that enhance our services.

‘Finally, I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the patients who generously shared their time to offer valuable insights into their experiences with hospital care.”