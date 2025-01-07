Teen jailed for unprovoked attack on tourists

A teenager who was part of a group of youths who carried out an unprovoked attack on British tourists in Temple Bar has been jailed for three years, reports Claire Henry.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Scott Cahill (19) of St James Road, Greenhills, Crumlin, Dublin 12, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault causing harm in Temple Bar on August 11, 2023. He has four previous convictions, which include assault and the production of an article. Cahill was on bail at the time of this offence.