Shels in safe hands with Kearns
Conor Kearns from Templeogue who won the Airtricity League with Shelbourne has signed a new deal. Photo by Matthew Lysaght

Echo StaffNovember 28, 2024 1:02 pm

SHELBOURNE number one Conor Kearns has signed a new contract at Tolka Park, committing to the club for the 2025 season.

Kearns featured 42 times for Damien Duff’s title winners, playing every minute in their league season and finishing joint highest for clean sheets with 16 alongside Galway United shot stopper Brendan Clarke.

He joins Sean Boyd, Tyreke Wilson, JJ Lunney, Paddy Barrett, Harry Wood, Mark Coyle and Evan Caffrey who have all extended their stays at the club in the past week.

The 26-year-old who began his career at Templeogue United, joined Shels from Galway United in 2023 after impressing for the Westerners in the First Division.

Speaking on the club’s official announcement of the deal, Conor Kearns said, “I’m absolutely delighted to be extending my stay at Shelbourne Football Club.”

“Last year was a special one that will live long in the memory of everyone involved at the club.

“But there’s plenty more work to be done to continue the rise that has taken place over the last couple of years.”

“I can’t wait to get back to work and be a part of a group that will continue to strive to achieve that.”

