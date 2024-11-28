Search
Club launch petition for better facilities at grounds
James FfrenchNovember 28, 2024 1:03 pm

NEWLANE FC have launched a petition to attain essential bathroom facilities for their Senior Women’s Team, reports James Ffrench.

The club, which was founded before covid, alongside five other teams, currently use the pitches in Ballyowen but are unable to use the dressing rooms or facilities there.

Manager Brian Fitzsimons is deeply concerned about the situation, a problem which he had thought had been eradicated from the women’s game in the country.

“From the petition, there is a vacant house which has been vacant for a long time, and we would like to see it brought back as changing rooms and toilets for all the teams playing in the park”, Fitzsimons said.

“We are looking for basic rights here.

“There are containers there, but they are not fit for purpose, we are renting those off Liffey Celtic who are no longer in existence”, he added.

Fitzsimons is determined to find a solution to the situation with many of his players traveling long distances to get to training.

Their petition thus far has garnered 669 signatures, with the club aiming to achieve 1000.

The Newlane Women’s side operate in the EWFL Division 3.

