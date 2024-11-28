Tallaght athletes in the Limelight

SEVERAL Tallaght athletes were in the limelight in the past week with Rhasidat Adeleke after her superb performances at the Olympics and European Championships being awarded the Athlete of the Year at the Athletics Ireland Awards in the Crown Plaza Hotel, Santry last Wednesday.

Indeed, it was a great week for the club with emerging talents Dubem Amah and Sean O’Donnel both being included in the National U20 4X100m relay panel and Ailin Geraghty included in the National U20 4x400m panel in recognition of their performances during the year, and in the past few days, Cormac Dixon who is presently based in Providence College, Rhode Island, USA, was selected to represent Ireland as a member of the Junior U20 men’s team for the European Cross Country Championships that will take place in Antalya, Turkey on December 8.

Elsewhere, at the final Dublin juvenile cross country league in Tymon Park last Sunday, Matthew Reid secured the U18 league title after winning the U18 2,500m contest, while Cian O’Connor finished second overall in the U19/Junior league after he finished second in his 2,500m contest.

Others who competed well on the day included Kym Flanagan U10, Cadhla Riordan and A.J. Carney both U12, Kayla Loughlin, Sam Balfe and Ronan Mahon who all contested the U13 contests, Andrea Devine and Matthew Cormac both U14, Leah Loughlin, Eoghan Byrne, Kai Foley U15, and Aoife O’Shea U16.

The previous day at the NIA Live indoor meet in National Indoor Arena in Abbotstown, Mason Mitchell recorded a new personal best time of 7.99 in the U14 60m.